NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was stable on Tuesday and traders said they expected the local currency to maintain a weakening bias due to dollar demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors. At 0655 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 91.65/85 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 91.70/75. "I still think 92 (to the dollar) is on the cards," Julius Kiriinya, trader at African Banking Corporation, said. Kiriinya said end-month dollar buying and the greenback's global strength pointed to a weaker shilling. Traders forecast the shilling to trade in the 91.50 to 92.10 range this week. "We see foreign currency demand picking up as January draws to a close, piling pressure on the domestic unit in the coming sessions," Commercial Bank of Africa said in a market report............................Shilling spot rates <0#KESF=>.....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate <0#KETSYSTR=>.............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)



 
