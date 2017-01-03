Posted on Tuesday, 03 January 2017 09:12

January 3, 2017, 11:12 am

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday as importers sought to fill their dollar requirements after the holidays. At 0940 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 102.75/85, down from 102.55/65 at the close of trade on Friday. Tuesday was the first trading session of the year. Traders said an increase in the price of oil in global markets was also having an impact since Kenya is a net importer. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri)