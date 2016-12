Posted on Friday, 23 December 2016 10:36

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - The economy of Mauritius grew by an estimated 3.6 percent in 2016, down from the forecast 3.7 percent in September, official data showed on Friday. Statistics Mauritius said GDP growth for 2017 would be 3.8 percent. For more details, click on: http://statsmauritius.govmu.org/English/Publications/Pages/NAE_Dec16.aspx(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Aaron Maasho and Alison Williams)