The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

Business news feedMauritius tourist arrivals climb 11 pct in 2016: stats office

Tue,10Jan2017

Posted on Tuesday, 10 January 2017 06:48

Mauritius tourist arrivals climb 11 pct in 2016: stats office

January 10, 2017, 8:48 am

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - Visitor numbers to Mauritius rose 11 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year, driven by more arrivals from Europe, official data showed on Tuesday. The central bank said in November it expected tourism earnings in 2016 to be around 56.6 billion rupees ($1.58 billion). Statistics Mauritius said arrivals rose to 1.28 million fromÂ 1.15 million inÂ 2015. Numbers from Europe, which accounts for two third of visitors, climbed 16 percent to 734,506. Tourism is an important component of the Mauritian economy and a key source of hard currency for the Indian Ocean island state, best known for its luxury spas and beaches. The statistics office said in November it expects tourist arrivals to increase 4.3 percent this year to 1.3 million while the Bank of Mauritius forecast earnings of 59 billion rupees for the same period. ($1 = 35.7500 Mauritius rupees)(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by George Obulutsa)



 
Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2017 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.