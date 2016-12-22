The Africa Report

Mauritius trade deficit widens 25 pct y/y in Oct

Sun,25Dec2016

Posted on Thursday, 22 December 2016 06:24

Mauritius trade deficit widens 25 pct y/y in Oct

December 22, 2016, 8:24 am

PORT LOUIS,Â  (Reuters) - Mauritius' trade deficit widened 25 percent to 8.21 billion rupees ($229 million) in October from the same period a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday, after the Indian Ocean island nation exported fewer manufactured goods. The value of exports fell 14.9 percent to 6.60 billion rupees, with manufactured goods dropping to 2.23 billion rupees from 2.93 billion rupees in October last year. Imports rose 3.2 percent to 14.82 billion rupees, Statistics Mauritius said in a statement. Britain was the main buyer of goods from Mauritius in October, accounting for 14.5 percent. India supplied 20.8 percent of Mauritius' imports. ($1 = 35.8000 Mauritius rupees)(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Katharine Houreld and Biju Dwarakanath)



 
