Mauritius unemployment rate rises to 7.6 pct in Q3

Sun,25Dec2016

Posted on Wednesday, 21 December 2016 12:48

Mauritius unemployment rate rises to 7.6 pct in Q3

December 21, 2016, 2:48 pm

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - The unemployment rate in Mauritius rose to 7.6 percent during the third quarter of 2016, from 7.4 percent a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday. "Employment of Mauritians is estimated at 536,300 at the third quarter of 2016 compared to 536,500 at the third quarter of 2015 and 537,000 at the second quarter of 2016," state-run Statistics Mauritius said in a statement. The body forecasts an unemployment rate of 7.4 percent this year down from 7.9 percent in 2015. The Indian Ocean nation, which aims to reduce its dependence on textiles and sugar exports to Europe, has been promoting diversification into tourism, information technologies, business outsourcing and offshore banking.(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Aaron Maasho and Tom Heneghan)



 
