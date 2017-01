Posted on Thursday, 05 January 2017 07:00

January 5, 2017, 9:00 am

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco's economy grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the country's planning agency said on Wednesday, at the end of a year in which a severe drought hit the agricultural sector Gross domestic product growth should jump 3.9 percent in the first quarter of 2017 with agricultural output up 11.1 percent, the agency said.(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet)