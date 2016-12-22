The Africa Report

Thu,22Dec2016

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco's annual consumer price inflation rose to 1.9 percent in November from 1.6 percent in October due to higher food and non-food prices, the High Planning Authority said on Thursday. Annual food inflation rose to 2.8 percent from 2.2 percent the previous month. Non-food price inflation rose to 1.3 percent in the year to November, up from 1.2 percent in October. Communications costs fell 0.3 percent, but education was 2.9 percent more expensive, the agency said, without giving details. On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was steady at 0.3 percent in November, same as in October as food price inflation fell 0.7 percent and non-food inflation rose 0.1 percent.(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams)



 
