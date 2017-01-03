Posted on Tuesday, 03 January 2017 13:00

RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan state-owned power utility ONEE has picked HSBC Middle East Limited [HSBAIM.UL] as financial adviser for its plan to boost its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), ONEE said in a statement on Tuesday. It has also chosen the law firm Ashurst LLP as legal adviser for the same plan. The HSBC contract is worth $7 million while Ashurst will earn around $2 million, the statement said. The entire project, worth up to $4.6 billion, includes the import of up to 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas by 2025, the construction of a jetty, terminal, pipelines and gas-fired power plants.(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Adrian Croft)