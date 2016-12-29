Posted on Thursday, 29 December 2016 10:24

RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan grains agency ONICL on Thursday announced tenders to buy 363,636 tonnes of European Union (EU) soft wheat and 363,636 tonnes of U.S. soft wheat under preferential-tariff import quotas. ONICL said in a statement it was also seeking to buy 327,273 tonnes of U.S. durum under the same agreement. The deadline for bids for the U.S. wheat was Jan. 17, with cargoes of soft wheat to arrive at Moroccan ports by Apr. 30 and durum shipments to arrive by Dec.31 at latest. In the EU tender, the bidding deadline was Jan. 18 for cargoes to arrive by Apr. 30. The North African country has agreements with the United States and the European Union to import certain types of grain at preferential tariffs, with volumes depending on the size of the local harvest.(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi. Editing by Jane Merriman)