January 9, 2017, 11:36 am

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique's consumer inflation slowed to 25.27 percent year-on-year in December from 26.83 percent in November, data from the statistics agency showed on Monday.(Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)