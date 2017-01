Posted on Thursday, 12 January 2017 08:24

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia's consumer inflation was unchanged at 7.3 percent year-on-year in December compared with November, the statistics office said on Thursday. Inflation on a month-on-month basis was also unchanged at 0.2 percent compared with the previous month, the Namibia Statistics Agency said in a statement.(Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Catherine Evans)