Thu,12Jan2017

Posted on Thursday, 12 January 2017 09:36

January 12, 2017, 11:36 am

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's stock exchange NSE is working "very closely" with South African cell operator MTN on a listing of its shares this year, the head of the bourse said on Thursday. "The pressure on MTN has never been higher to list," NSE Chief Executive Oscar Onyema told a business conference. "There's a project team working with them." He also said local airline Med-View would list its shares on January 30.(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)



 
