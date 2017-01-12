The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

Business news feedNigerian central bank tells FX traders it won't devalue naira

Thu,12Jan2017

Posted on Thursday, 12 January 2017 11:48

Nigerian central bank tells FX traders it won't devalue naira

January 12, 2017, 1:48 pm

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank has told Bureau de Change operators it does not intend to devalue the naira and will support it at current levels, especially with a recent rise in oil prices, the head of their association said on Thursday. Aminu Gwadabe, president of Bureau de Change operators, said Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele had told the group it was looking at ways to boost dollar liquidity on the official market to eliminate the spread to the parallel market.(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Larry King)



 
Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2017 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.