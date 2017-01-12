Posted on Thursday, 12 January 2017 11:48

January 12, 2017, 1:48 pm

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank has told Bureau de Change operators it does not intend to devalue the naira and will support it at current levels, especially with a recent rise in oil prices, the head of their association said on Thursday. Aminu Gwadabe, president of Bureau de Change operators, said Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele had told the group it was looking at ways to boost dollar liquidity on the official market to eliminate the spread to the parallel market.(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Larry King)