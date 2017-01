Posted on Thursday, 05 January 2017 13:36



LAGOS (Reuters) - The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers ordered on Thursday a strike at Total fuel truck depots across the OPEC member nation in protest against sackings. "We have stopped the operation of Total. We are at the table with Total discussing the situation of the workers," Tokunbo Korodo, union chairman in the southwest of the country, said. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Tife Owolabi; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Susan Thomas)