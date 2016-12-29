Posted on Thursday, 29 December 2016 10:00

December 29, 2016, 12:00 pm

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Yields on Uganda's three-year and 15-year Treasury bonds rose at this week's auction where a total of 160 billion shillings ($44.38 million) worth of debt was on offer. Results from Wednesday's auction showed the weighted average yield on the three-year bond climbed to 16.914 percent from 16.865 percent at the last sale on Dec. 2. The rate on the 15-year bond rose to 17.185 percent from 16.593 percent fetched on Oct. 5. ($1 = 3,605.0000 Ugandan shillings)(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa)