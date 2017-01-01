Posted on Sunday, 01 January 2017 09:36

January 1, 2017, 11:36 am

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda's economy grew by 5.2 percent in the third quarter of last year, down from 5.4 percent in the second quarter and 5.9 percent in the same period in 2015, according to data published by the statistics office. The central African nation has posted soaring growth rates in recent years mostly fuelled by business-friendly policies, and strong inflows of foreign investment. For more details, open the link below: http://www.statistics.gov.rw/publication/gdp-national-accounts-third-quarter-2016(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by Elias Biryabarema and David Clarke)