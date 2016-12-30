Posted on Friday, 30 December 2016 06:00

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday and shares rose to a two-week high as emerging markets rallied on the back of a softer dollar. By 1500 GMT the rand had gained 1.16 percent to 13.6800 per dollar, a two-week high, stretching gains for the week to near 3 percent. The rand's momentum was also supported by a narrowing trade deficit, which shrank to just over 1 billion rand ($73 million) in November compared with a 3.91 billion rand shortfall in October as exports jumped 12 percent on monthly basis. With Friday marking the final day of trading in 2016, the rand is on track to finish around 11.5 percent firmer than where it closed in 2015. A Reuters poll conducted this month sees the rand weakening more than 5 percent in 2017 in anticipation of a credit rating downgrade, further infighting in the ruling African National Congress party and the prospect of faster U.S. interest rate rises. On the stock exchange, gold mining companies led the rally as the bullion price rose to its highest in two weeks. Anglogold Ashanti was the biggest gainer among the blue chips, climbing 5.7 percent to 147.50 rand, followed by Gold Fields which gained 5.4 percent to 42.40 rand. The benchmark Top 40-index advanced 0.7 percent to a two-week high of 43,977 points, while the broader All-share index also rose 0.7 percent to 50,682. Government bonds also gained, with the yield for 2026 benchmark instrument down 4.5 basis points at 8.925 percent. (Reporting by TJ Strydom and Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Susan Thomas)