Thu,12Jan2017

South Africa grain industry group sees 2017 maize surplus

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African industry group Grain SA sees a 2017 maize surplus after last year's drought-induced deficit and its surveys show farmers have planted 2.4 million hectares this season, an 18 percent increase over 2016, its chief executive said on Thursday. "What I've learned from our surveys and discussions with the farmers is that we will plant, or have planted because it's just about done now, around 2.4 million hectares," Jannie de Villiers told Reuters in an interview. "If we have planted those hectares and I look at the weather forecast for the next month or two there is a big chance that we will have more than enough for our own use," he said, when asked if he expected a surplus this year. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Tanisha Heiberg. Editing by Jane Merriman)



 
