The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

Business news feedSouth Africa's Harmony Gold says strike at Kusasalethu mine resolved

Fri,13Jan2017

Posted on Friday, 13 January 2017 06:36

South Africa's Harmony Gold says strike at Kusasalethu mine resolved

January 13, 2017, 8:36 am

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold has brought all employees at its Kusasalethu mine to the surface and will restart production after an illegal sit-in of nearly 48 hours, the bullion miner said on Friday. About 1,700 workers at the mine situated 70 km from Johannesburg brought production to a standstill on Wednesday, demanding payment of a special bonus, removal of the general manager and assurances that disciplinary action will not be pursued. "A thorough independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the illegal sit-in, which lasted nearly 48 hours, will be conducted," Harmony Gold said in a statement. "Production at the mine will proceed over the weekend."(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by David Goodman)



 
Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2017 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.