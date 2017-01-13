Posted on Friday, 13 January 2017 06:36

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold has brought all employees at its Kusasalethu mine to the surface and will restart production after an illegal sit-in of nearly 48 hours, the bullion miner said on Friday. About 1,700 workers at the mine situated 70 km from Johannesburg brought production to a standstill on Wednesday, demanding payment of a special bonus, removal of the general manager and assurances that disciplinary action will not be pursued. "A thorough independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the illegal sit-in, which lasted nearly 48 hours, will be conducted," Harmony Gold said in a statement. "Production at the mine will proceed over the weekend."(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by David Goodman)