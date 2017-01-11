Posted on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 11:48

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African platinum producer Impala Platinum plans to sell its chrome business to focus on its core business, the company said. Implats has a 65 percent interest in Impala Chrome and plans to dispose of it, the company said in a newspaper advertisement this week inviting potential purchasers. "We are only potentially selling our interest in a chrome extraction venture at Impala Rustenburg," spokesman Johan Theron said, referring to the company's mine in the North West Province. The proposed sale will take place in a single transaction through a competitive tender process, Implats said. "We have also prioritised local business entities to try and further integrate our business activity with local communities around the Rustenburg operation," Theron said.(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Ed Stoddard and Jason Neely)