Posted on Friday, 30 December 2016 05:48

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's private sector credit demand growth slowed sharply in November to 4.6 percent year-on-year from 6.31 percent in October, central bank data showed on Friday. Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply was also slower at 4.76 percent year-on-year compared with 6.62 percent previously.(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)