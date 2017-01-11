Posted on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 09:00

January 11, 2017, 11:00 am

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Business confidence in South Africa was steady in December from the prior month, with export and import volumes and the value of building plans improving, a survey showed on Wednesday. The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) stood at 93.8 in December, largely unchanged from 93.9 in November. "Positive monthly contributions to the BCI mainly came from merchandise export and import volumes, the rand exchange rate and the real value of building plans passed," SACCI said.(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)