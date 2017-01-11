The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

Business news feedSouth Africa's business confidence steady in December

Wed,11Jan2017

Posted on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 09:00

South Africa's business confidence steady in December

January 11, 2017, 11:00 am

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Business confidence in South Africa was steady in December from the prior month, with export and import volumes and the value of building plans improving, a survey showed on Wednesday. The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) stood at 93.8 in December, largely unchanged from 93.9 in November. "Positive monthly contributions to the BCI mainly came from merchandise export and import volumes, the rand exchange rate and the real value of building plans passed," SACCI said.(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)



 
Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2017 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.