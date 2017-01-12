Posted on Thursday, 12 January 2017 10:24

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year in November, beating market expectations, after contracting by 2.7 percent in October, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday. On a month-on-month basis, factory production rose 0.3 percent but edged down 1.1 percent in the three months to November compared with the previous three months. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.9 percent year-on-year decrease in manufacturing volumes.(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)