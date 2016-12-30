Posted on Friday, 30 December 2016 06:00

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The retail price of petrol in South Africa will rise by 4 percent from Jan. 4, while the price of wholesale diesel will increase by 3.5 percent, the energy department said on Thursday. The price of 93 octane petrol will be 50 cents higher at 13.09 rand per litre, with the 95 octane also up 48 cents to 13.33 rand per litre in the country's commercial hub of Gauteng province, while diesel will increase by 39 cents to 11.43 rand per litre, the department said in a statement.(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Alison Williams)