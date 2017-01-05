Posted on Thursday, 05 January 2017 06:48

South Africa's rand extended gains against the dollar to a four-week high, supported by metal prices and a retreat by the greenback against major currencies. * The rand scaled its highest level since December 8, rising to 13.5000 versus the dollar in early trading, paring gains slightly to 13.5200 by 0648 GMT, up 0.8 percent compared with the previous day's close. * The greenback lost ground against most major currencies. * The South African currency was also supported by platinum and gold prices trading at near 1-month highs, NKC African Economics said in a note. * Stocks opened higher at 0700 GMT, with the All-share index 0.23 percent firmer at 50,874.55. * Government bonds firmed, the yield on the benchmark 2026 instrument was down 4 basis points to 8.885 percent.(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Stoddard)