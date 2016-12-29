Posted on Thursday, 29 December 2016 06:48

December 29, 2016, 8:48 am

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand rose to its strongest in more than two weeks against the greenback on Thursday, buoyed by a firmer gold price and also reflecting dollar weakness against a basket of major currencies. * Rand trades 0.47 percent firmer at 13.7800/dollar by 0653 GMT after ending Wednesday's session in New York at 13.8450. * Government bonds largely stable across the curve, yield for 2026 benchmark instrument flat at 8.935 percent. * Stock futures index dips 0.12 percent, pointing to a retreat in South African share market after jumping nearly 2 percent the previous day.(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)