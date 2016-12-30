Posted on Friday, 30 December 2016 07:24

December 30, 2016, 9:24 am

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand backed off from a two-week peak in thin trade on Friday but remained on track to end higher for the year aided by a dollar retreat against a basket of major currencies. * At 0650 GMT the rand traded 0.2 percent weaker at 13.6325/dollar compared to a close at 13.6050 overnight in New York. * The index measuring the dollar against six major currencies was down 0.25 percent at 0650 GMT. * The rand has gained nearly 3.5 percent in the last five sessions, helped in part by a recent recovery in global commodity prices and the retreat by the greenback. * Recent economic data has been mixed, but broadly points a modest recovery in the economy of Africa's most industrialised state, with growth seen around 1 percent in 2017. * Data showed private sector demand for credit fell sharply in November, to 4.6 percent year-on-year, it lowest in more than five years according to Thomson Reuters data. * Government bonds inched firmer, with the yield for 2026 benchmark instrument down 1 basis points 8.935 percent. * Stock futures index up 0.4 percent, indicating South African bourse will open higher when trade resumes at 0700 GMT.(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)