JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the greenback eased on uncertainty over whether U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration would actually be able to implement effective policies.(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Stoddard)