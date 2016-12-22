Posted on Thursday, 22 December 2016 06:12

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged firmer early on Thursday, eking out a third straight session of gains as emerging market currencies globally were boosted by a weaker dollar. * By 0640 GMT the rand had strengthened 0.18 percent to 13.9850 per dollar compared to close of 14.0100 overnight in New York. * The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against six major currencies, was 0.1 percent weaker in early trade, retreating from a 14-year high as investors booked profits. * Cautious trade likely ahead of growth, employment and consumer price data from United States. * In bonds, yield on the benchmark government issue due in 2026 unchanged at 8.985 percent. * On the bourse, the stock futures index was down 0.4 percent, indicating Johannesburg bourse will open lower when trade resumes at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)