Posted on Friday, 06 January 2017 06:24

January 6, 2017, 8:24 am

South Africa's rand retreated from a four-week high on Friday as the dollar recovered some of its losses against the Chinese yuan and other emerging currencies ahead of the release of non-farm payrolls data. * The rand declined to 13.6500 versus the dollar by 0700 GMT, down 0.6 percent compared with the previous day's close. * Stocks opened higher, with the JSE's All-share index up 0.4 percent to 50,653 points and the benchmark Top-40 climbing 0.5 percent to 43,897. * Government bonds firmed, the yield on the benchmark 2026 instrument was down 1 basis point to 8.85 percent.(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Louise Ireland)