January 3, 2017, 9:00 am

South Africa's rand opened the first session of the new year weaker as the dollar gained against most major currencies. * At 0712 GMT, the rand traded at 13.7500 versus the greenback, 0.31 percent down from its New York close on December 30. * Government bonds were weaker, and the yield for the benchmark instrument due in 2026 was 0.5 basis points higher at 8.91 percent. * Stocks opened higher at 0700 GMT, with the Top-40 index up 0.9 percent at 44,275.71 points while the broader all-share rose 0.7 percent to 50,990.11.(Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by John Stonestreet)