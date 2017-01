Posted on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 06:36

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited a news conference by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in which he is expected to spell out more about his plans for the economy.(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)