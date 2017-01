Posted on Monday, 09 January 2017 06:24

January 9, 2017, 8:24 am

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Monday, weighed down by dollar gains after Friday's data showed a rebound in U.S. wages, pointing to sustained labour market momentum and more rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve.(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)