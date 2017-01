Posted on Monday, 14 November 2016 06:24

November 14, 2016, 8:24 am

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand hovered close to four-week lows against the dollar early on Monday as the greenback strengthened on bets that the administration of President-elect Donald Trump would adopt economic policies that will increase U.S. inflation.(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)