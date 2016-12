Posted on Thursday, 29 December 2016 11:36

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's trade deficit narrowed to 1.09 billion rand ($79.8 million) in November, from a revised 3.91 billion rand shortfall in October, data from the revenue agency showed on Thursday. Exports rose by 12.8 percent on a month-on-month basis, while imports were up 9.2 percent, the South African Revenue Service said in a statement. ($1 = 13.6593 rand)(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)