JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged up slightly on Friday in what traders and analysts expect to be a dull trading session ahead of an extended weekend. * By 1003 GMT, the rand was up 0.59 percent at 13.9875 versus the greenback after ending Thursday's New York session at 14.0700. * Government bonds were little changed, with the yield for the 10-year benchmark at 8.980 percent, not far from the previous session's close of 8.965 percent. * On the bourse, the All-share index was down 0.87 percent to 49,400 and the Top-40 index lost 0.98 percent to 42,860. * Southern African financial markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays(Reporting by Johannesburg newsroom; Editing by Ed Stoddard)