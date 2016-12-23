Posted on Friday, 23 December 2016 06:00

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged up slightly on Friday in what traders and analysts expect to be a dull trading session ahead of an extended weekend. * By 0640 GMT, the rand was up 0.25 percent at 14.0350 versus the greenback after ending Thursday's New York session at 14.0700. * Government bonds were flat, with the yield for the 10-year benchmark unchanged from its previous close of 8.965 percent.* Stock futures index dipped 0.36 percent, pointing to a slightly weak start for the Johannesburg equities market at 0700 GMT. * Southern African financial markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)