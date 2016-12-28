Posted on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 10:24

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand traded a tad firmer against the dollar on Wednesday, largely tracking firmer Asian markets amid a dearth of local driving factors as the year draws to a close. * At 0646 GMT, the rand up 0.14 percent at 13.9000/dollar compared with Tuesday's close at 13.9200 in New York. * Government bonds unchanged in thin trade as South African financial markets resume business after public holidays on Monday and Tuesday. Yield for debt maturing in 2026 unchanged from its previous close of 8.98 percent. * Stock futures index climbs 0.91 percent, suggesting Johannesburg bourse will open firmer at 0700 GMT.(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)