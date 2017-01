Posted on Monday, 02 January 2017 12:48

January 2, 2017, 2:48 pm

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania's economy grew 6.2 percent in the third quarter of 2016, compared with 6.3 percent in the same period the previous year, finance and planning minister Philip Mpango said on Monday.(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala)