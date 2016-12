Posted on Friday, 30 December 2016 07:48

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda's inflation rose to 5.7 percent year-on-year in December from 4.6 percent last month, the statistics office said on Friday. Annual core inflation also jumped to core 5.9 percent from 5.2 percent in November. The central bank monitors core inflation for monetary policy purposes and it strips out food, fuel, metered water and electricity prices.(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)