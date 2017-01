Posted on Friday, 13 January 2017 10:00

January 13, 2017, 12:00 pm

KAMPALA (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Friday but was seen gaining ground against the dollar market, helped by inflows from fish and other commodity exporters. At 0951 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,600/3,610, weaker than Thursday's close of 3,605/3,615. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)