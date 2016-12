Posted on Thursday, 29 December 2016 09:24

KAMPALA (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling lost ground on Thursday, pressured by strong importer and commercial bank dollar demand and scant inflows of the U.S. currency. At 0942 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,610/3,620, weaker than Wednesday's close of 3,600/3,610.(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa)