LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's inflation slowed to 7.5 percent year-on-year in December from 8.8 percent in November, the statistics office said on Thursday. The monthly inflation rate also dipped to 0.9 percent in December from 1.5 percent the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said.(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)