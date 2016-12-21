Posted on Wednesday, 21 December 2016 09:24

December 21, 2016, 11:24 am

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia will scrap a plan to impose a 7.5 percent import duty on copper concentrates from Jan. 1, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Wednesday. "We have taken the decision that the 7.5 percent be deleted," Mutati told parliament. Industry has complained that the planned tax would have put a kink in the global copper supply chain by forcing neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to send surplus mine output elsewhere.(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Joe Brock)