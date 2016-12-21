The Africa Report

Zambia scraps planned import duty on copper concentrates

Thu,22Dec2016

Posted on Wednesday, 21 December 2016 09:24

Zambia scraps planned import duty on copper concentrates

December 21, 2016, 11:24 am

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia will scrap a plan to impose a 7.5 percent import duty on copper concentrates from Jan. 1, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Wednesday. "We have taken the decision that the 7.5 percent be deleted," Mutati told parliament. Industry has complained that the planned tax would have put a kink in the global copper supply chain by forcing neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to send surplus mine output elsewhere.(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Joe Brock)



 
