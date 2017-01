Posted on Monday, 16 January 2017 14:24

January 16, 2017, 4:24 pm

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's consumer prices declined 0.93 percent year-on-year in December, after contracting 1.09 percent in November, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday. On a month-on-month basis, prices were up 0.06 percent after a 0.02 rise previously, Zimstats said.(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Joe Brock)