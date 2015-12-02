Posted on Wednesday, 02 December 2015 19:00

By Crystal Orderson

The majority of South Africans believe corruption is on the increase in the country in line with trends in the rest of Africa, a new survey has revealed.

According to the latest edition of the Global Corruption Barometer released by Transparency International and Afrobarometer, most Africans believe corruption increased over the past year. In South Africa more than four out of five citizens believe that corruption is on the rise.

the extraordinarily high number of South Africans who perceive corruption to have increased reflects everyday experience

At least 58 percent of Africans said corruption had increased while more than 80 percent of South Africans felt graft was on the rise.

The report, titled People and Corruption: Africa Survey 2015, states that 18 out of 28 governments are seen as failing to address corruption by a large majority.

In South Africa, 79 percent of the respondents stated that the government was doing badly in fighting corruption.

David Lewis, executive director of Corruption Watch said the survey was carried out during a time when scandals involving South African President Jacob Zuma were being investigated.

"The survey was conducted over the period in which the respondents witnessed government's response to the public protector's Nkandla report," he said.

"We believe that the extraordinarily high number of South Africans who perceive corruption to have increased reflects everyday experience, but particularly reflects public judgment on the Nkandla fiasco, as does the very high number of South Africans (79 percent of those surveyed) who believe that their government is doing badly in fighting corruption."

The Nkandla report was compiled after an investigation into the use of large sums of public funds in the upgrading of Zuma's private homestead in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Lewis said just over 50 percent of the respondents – 56 percent from South Africa – believed that "ordinary people can make a difference in the fight against corruption."

The survey also found that 25 percent of respondents in South Africa believed that the most effective way for ordinary citizens to combat by reporting their experiences. Another 22 percent identified the refusal to pay bribes as an effective means to fight corruption.

The survey had 43,143 respondents from 28 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Respondents were asked about experiences and perceptions of corruption in their respective countries.

About 47 percent of the respondents across sub-Saharan Africa believe that most of the police were corrupt and 42 percent felt that most business executives were corrupt.

This is the first time that business executives made it to this list of corrupt people.