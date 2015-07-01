Book review: A Man of Good Hope - Jonny Steinberg

Posted on Wednesday, 01 July 2015 14:02

By Charlie Hamilton

A Man of Good Hope by award-winning South African author and academic Jonny Steinberg is the powerful true story of one man's refusal to be cowed by adversity.

The book tells the moving story of Asad, whose boyhood was brought to an abrupt end at age eight when he witnesses his mother's murder at the hands of Somali militiamen in Mogadishu.

Following the tragedy, his life free-falls as he is let down by a series of relatives and friends charged with his care.

As Asad becomes an adult he grows wily, relying on his wits for survival as he embarks on a tumultuous journey across Ethiopia and Kenya before arriving in South Africa, lured by the promise of wealth and opportunity.

Interlaced with commentary from Steinberg, the book gives a rarely documented insight into the life

of Somali refugees.

Steinberg is a two-tim winner of the Sunday Times Alan Paton Award for non-fiction for his books Three Letter Plague and The Number.

His latest work is a telling testament to the human spirit. ●